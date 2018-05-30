Posted: May 30, 2018 3:19 PMUpdated: May 30, 2018 3:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

A plane made an unscheduled landing today in Tulsa as an unruly passenger created a situation on a flight from Portland to Atlanta.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores says Federal Air Marshals on the plane successfully deescalated and controlled the situation, and the flight landed in Tulsa without further incident.

The passenger has been taken into custody, and law enforcement officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating.