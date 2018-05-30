Posted: May 30, 2018 3:47 PMUpdated: May 30, 2018 3:47 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville Regional United Way announced that Paige Earley will be taking over as the new marketing manager through a press release on Wednesday.

Earley is a Bartlesville-native having graduated from BHS. She then went to a get a degree in public relations with a minor in human relations from the University of Oklahoma.

Earley is passionate about the community and is looking forward to showing the impact that BRUW can have around the area. Earley said that the BRUW’s mission of ‘Leading the fight to improve the health, education and financial stability of every person in our communities,’ lines up with her personal values.

CEO and President on the BRUW Lisa Cary is excited have Earley on board, saying “I know her experience and skill set around modern marketing methods will enhance the Bartlesville Regional United Way brand."

The Bartlesville Regional United Way serves Washington, Nowata and Osage Counties as well as parts of Kansas.

