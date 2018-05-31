Posted: May 31, 2018 5:27 AMUpdated: May 31, 2018 5:27 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Thompson Brothers Welding & Industrial Supply, 3700 E. Tuxedo, Bartlesville, will celebrate 70 years of serving the community with a customer appreciation open house Friday, June 8th from 10 to 2.

The event is open to the community and will include live demonstrations of welding equipment. In addition, representatives from some of the stores leading vendors – including Miller Electric, Hypertherm, ESAB/Victor/Tweco/Stoody/Arcair, Norton Abrasives and DeWalt – will be on hand to share product information and answer questions.

104.9 FM KRIG and AM 1400 KWON will broadcast from the event and the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will conduct a special ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30.

Thompson Brothers Welding & Industrial Supply was founded in 1948 in Coffeyville, Kansas, by brothers Don and Tommy Thompson. The company expanded to Bartlesville in 1997 with the acquisition of Jones Welding Supply, and more recently acquired Denison Welding Supply to add store locations in Fredonia and Chanute, Kansas.

Owner, Rick Thompson says Thompson Brothers is proud to remain an American company, family owned and serving its customers with the same exceptional customer service that has been its legacy for generations.