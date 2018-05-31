Posted: May 31, 2018 9:18 AMUpdated: May 31, 2018 9:18 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's Sooner Pool is closed because lightning struck a pump at the pool Tuesday night. According to City of Bartlesville spokesman, Kelli Williams, a new pump was ordered and shipped overnight.

The pump should be installed Thursday. The city will announce the pool opening on its Facebook page but the pool is expected to open Thursday afternoon.