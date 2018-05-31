Posted: May 31, 2018 9:38 AMUpdated: May 31, 2018 9:38 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Osage County Commissioners will meet in special session Friday afternoon. The board will take action on proposals for an ambulance service contractor to serve the Barnsdall and Avant area.

Samaritan Ambulance will withdraw from its contract on June 30th. The board plans to select an ambulance service to serve the two communities starting July first or as soon as possible if there is not enough lead time to have people and equipment in place. The contractor would also provide service for the 2019 fiscal year.

The board of commissioners will convene at 2 o'clock Friday afternoon at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.