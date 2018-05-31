Posted: May 31, 2018 12:36 PMUpdated: May 31, 2018 1:18 PM

Ben Nicholas

A power outage has left one neighborhood without power in Bartlesville.

According to Public Service Company's Region Communications Manager, Stan Whiteford, 29 customers in a neighborhood near Madison Boulevard and Nowata Road are without power. Whiteford says that a cutout, which holds fuses, is broken on a pole, but crews were quickly on site fixing the problem.

Whiteford says that crews have wrapped up work, and all power in the neighborhood is back on.