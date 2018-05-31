Posted: May 31, 2018 12:56 PMUpdated: May 31, 2018 12:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

United States Attorney Trent Shores announced today that 29 year-old Bolutife Olusegun Olorunda, a resident of Vancouver, Washington, was charged by complaint in the United States District Court with Interference With Flight Crew Members and Attendants.

The complaint alleges that on May 30, 2018, Mr. Olorunda boarded Delta Airlines flight 1156 in Portland, Oregon, bound for Atlanta, Georgia. During the flight, Mr. Olorunda’s alleged behavior was erratic and disruptive. He allegedly ignored direction from a flight attendant, and the Captain determined it was necessary to divert to the Tulsa International Airport. Two Federal Air Marshals aboard the aircraft followed protocol to address the situation. When the aircraft landed, the Tulsa International Airport Police removed and detained Mr. Olorunda.

Shores says “We will seek to hold accountable anyone who threatens the safety of flight staff and passengers.”

Olorunda will be arraigned today at 3:30 p.m.