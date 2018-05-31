Posted: May 31, 2018 2:41 PMUpdated: May 31, 2018 2:41 PM

Max Gross

The 2018 OKM Music Festival might look a little bit different this year. The festival’s 34th edition, which begins June 9 and runs through June 15 will feature four different Bartlesville locations with a wider variety of performers than in year’s past.

Day one of the event will be OKM’s Country Fest featuring Brent Giddens Band, Lucas Hoge and Parker McCollum. This will take place at the Silver Lake Farm in Bartlesville from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ryan Martin with OKM talks about the Country Fest lineup.

Then day two, on Sunday June 10 will be the ‘Under the Stars’ program featuring the Son of Serendip. This concert will be held at Sooner Park in Bartlesville.

On Monday June 11, the Chamber Series will begin and run through Friday June 15. This will be held at Ambler Hall featuring the music of the Miró Quartet, pianist Katie Mahan and Quintet WindSync. The Miró Quartet will also be playing two shows in Tulsa on Thursday and Friday as a part of the series.

And of course the OKM Festival Woolaroc Finale featuring the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is slated for Friday June 15 starting at 5 p.m.

You can find ticket prices as well as more information about the festival at OKMmusic.org.