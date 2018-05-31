Posted: May 31, 2018 3:27 PMUpdated: May 31, 2018 4:24 PM

Max Gross

A Coffeyville, Kansas man was seen and identified on surveillance tape after allegedly robbing a jewelry store in November 2017. Formal charges were brought against Demario Collins during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, Collins entered a jewelry and asked to see a wedding set from inside of a display case. Once the set was pulled out of the display Collins grabbed the set and ran out of the store. The estimated value of the set was over $9,000.

The entirety of the incident was caught on surveillance video. Several images of the suspect were sent to Washington County Crime Stoppers. Five tips were received all identifying the man as Collins. One tip stated that he lived in Coffeyville.

A Coffeyville police investigator was contacted and able to place a positive identification of Collins due to previous experience. The investigator stated that he had previously gotten in to a physical altercation with Collins.

The jewelry store clerk had identified a tattoo on Collins’ neck that was seen in the video as well. This was confirmed by the investigator.

Collins saw his bond set at $25,000. His next scheduled court appearance is June 22.