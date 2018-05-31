Posted: May 31, 2018 3:37 PMUpdated: May 31, 2018 3:37 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is preparing for a guardrail rehabilitation project.

Starting next week on U.S. Highway 75 and State Highway 60, the project consists of guardrail replacement at the U.S. 75-Adams Boulevard overpass, as well as along the north side of Lee Lake and both the north and south sides of Adams Boulevard where the Pathfinder pedestrian tunnel crosses Adams west of Silver Lake Road.

Director of Engineering, Micah Siemers, says ODOT plans to start at the west location and

work east.

Temporary lane closures should be expected to facilitate setting new steel posts. Traffic will remain open in each direction on Adams Boulevard though, as the outside lanes will be the only portions closed.

The City of Bartlesville anticipates to receive advance notice of the closure of the clover-leaf ramp for northbound U.S. 75 traffic. Additionally, the pedestrian tunnel at Adams Boulevard west of Silver Lake Road will be closed for a portion of the project in the interest of safety for trail users.