Posted: May 31, 2018 3:41 PMUpdated: May 31, 2018 3:41 PM

Ben Nicholas

The deadline to apply for the John Marley Scholarship has been extended to June 15.

The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association says the John Marley Scholarship is open to any student whose parent or guardian is a Casino Industry Employee in Oklahoma. Student applicants must provide an application, two letters of recommendation, an official school transcript, a completed 1000 word essay and a copy of an official acceptance letter or class schedule for a technical school, community college or university.

The 2018 essay topic is: “If you could have dinner with anyone, past or present, who would it be and why?”