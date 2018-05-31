Posted: May 31, 2018 4:00 PMUpdated: May 31, 2018 4:00 PM

Ben Nicholas

The City of Bartlesville's Sooner Swimming Pool will remain closed after a lightning strike dammaged the pool’s pump.

The pool was closed Wednesday morning after lightning struck the pump during a storm on Tuesday evening. A new pump was ordered, and was to arrive on Thursday, but more parts are needed after it was discovered that other components were damaged during the strike.

Parks Superintendent Bobby Robinson says that the other parts are being collected, but no official word on the re-opening of the pool has been made. Once repairs are done, the pool will need to go through chemical changes again and the chemical balance takes 12 to 18 hours to complete.