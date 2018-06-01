Posted: Jun 01, 2018 4:11 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2018 4:11 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The City of Bartlesville's Sooner Swimming pool remains closed after a lightning strike earlier this week. The city closed the pool on Wednesday after lightning damaged a pump Tuesday night.

A new pump was ordered but more parts are needed after a repair crew found that other components were also damaged.

Parks Superintendent, Bobby Robinson says they are trying to get the needed parts. He doesn't know when the pool will re-open. Once the pump system is repaired it will take 12 to 18 hours to complete a chemical re-balance.