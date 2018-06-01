Posted: Jun 01, 2018 5:28 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2018 5:28 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's Sunfest opens for its 36th year later today. All types of musical entertainment will return to Sunfest this year. Jazz, rhythm and blues, rock, bluegrass, contemporary Christian, and original music variations will fill Sooner Park with sound all three days. In all, nearly three dozen groups and individuals will provide free entertainment on three stages throughout the park.

The juried arts and crafts show will feature paintings, sculptures, drawings, wearable art, stained glass, woodcraft, and wooden toys. All items are handmade and sold by the artist or crafts person who made them.

More than two dozen food vendors will be at Sunfest offering a wide menu from traditional down-home favorites to ethnic specialties. The large Sunfest Dining Tent, provides a restful location to enjoy a meal and watch the passing crowd.