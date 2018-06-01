Posted: Jun 01, 2018 8:36 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2018 8:36 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Police Department will hold of Memorial Service for BPD K9 Officer Apollo Sunday evening, June 10th at 7 o'clock. The Service will be held at the Bartlesville High School Custer Stadium 1700 SE Hillcrest Drive. Shawnee street behind the stadium will be blocked off to allow parking for other agency K9 Police vehicles attending the service.