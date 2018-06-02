Posted: Jun 02, 2018 12:00 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2018 8:54 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Washington County commissioners will take action on a workers compensation agreement Monday morning. The board will act on a proposed resolution that would establish the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma's Self-insured fund as a funding mechanism for the county's worker's compensation plan.

The agenda also calls for action to approve work on the Bison Road project.

Monday morning's meeting convenes at 9 o'clock at the Courthouse Administrative Center.