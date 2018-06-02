Posted: Jun 02, 2018 10:19 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2018 10:19 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Osage County Board of Commissioners will award bids for election ballots Monday morning. The agenda for the meeting calls for the board to take action on ambulance proposals for the 2019 fiscal year and to act on a proposal from County Treasurer, Sally Hulse regarding an 88 dollar property tax refund on property Tom Nave acquired through a resale of delinquent tax property. Monday morning's board of county commissioners meeting is set for 10 o'clock at the Osage County Courthouse.