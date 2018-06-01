As temperatures increase over the next several weeks, the Bartlesville Police Department and Washington County Crime Stoppers would like to remind you to take the follow precautions for home and vehicle safety as you enjoy the season:

Always keep your home's doors and windows locked when you go to bed or leave your house, even if you are leaving for a short period.

Secure all lawn and gardening equipment in your garage or a storage shed, and keep your garage doors closed at all times (even when you're doing work around the house).

Put all ladders and other tools back into a secure storage area after you use them.

Be aware of home improvements scams. If you did not solicit the contractor or salesman who shows up at your door unannounced, do not do business with that person.

Always remember to close your car windows, take any valuables out of your car, and lock your doors every time you exit your vehicle, even if your vehicle is parked in your driveway.

Get to know your neighbors! Let a trusted neighbor know if you are planning to travel this spring. Neighbors who know each other look out for each other.

Never leave items lying out on seats, dashboard or floor. It is better to stow items in the trunk or out of sight.

Secure your vehicle. By making sure the windows and doors are secure this will drastically decrease the chances of an opportunist thief. Typically, in the Bartlesville area most vehicle burglaries occur to vehicles that are left unsecured. Most thieves do not want to take the chances of making additional noise of breaking windows to gain access to the vehicle.

Park in well seen and lighted areas. Motion sensor lights can be an effective deterrent.