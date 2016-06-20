Posted: Jun 02, 2018 7:14 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2018 7:14 AM

Bill Lynch

Friday the Osage County Board of County Commissioners met for a special meeting in order to open bids for a new ambulance service for the Barnsdall and Avant area. A new provider will be necessary as Samaritan EMS will not be renewing their contract.

The Commissioners receive two proposals one from Miller EMS and the other from Pafford EMS. Miller provided the Commissioners to options the First with basic life support with an emphasis on paramedic life support at a cost of the county of $18,000 per month, the second option would require paramedic life support and it was listed at $35,000 per month. The second proposal was from Pafford EMS which only listed Emergency medical support at a rate of $23,500 per month.

The board agreed to accept the proposal from Miller EMS going with option 1 for basic life support with an emphasis on paramedic life support at a rate of $18,000 per month. Legal counsel will have to review the contract before it can be signed.

the next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be this coming Monday at 10 am at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.