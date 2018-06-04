Posted: Jun 04, 2018 9:59 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2018 9:59 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed funding for bridge projects among other things at a brief meeting on Monday morning.

Aaron Peck from Guy Engineering addressed the board for a discussion revolving around the eight-year transportation plan for the county. Peck stated that approximately $220 million has been taken by the state and removed from the transportation plan budget.

Peck admired that the commissioners were able to build 11 bridges over the last three years. Three more bridge plans are in the works and should get built as well even with minimal room in the budget.

The board also approved the exit audit done on former sheriff Sandy Hadley. Chairman Doug Sonenberg said the board acted on the recommendations of the state auditor. At this time, the audit has not been made public.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again next Monday.