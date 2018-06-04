Posted: Jun 04, 2018 10:51 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2018 10:51 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning for their first of the month meeting, where forms were approved to continue roadwork on Bison Road.

The Commissioners also approved a resolution for Fiscal year 2018-2019 to participate in a workers compensation from the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, Self-Insured Fund.

During the Commissioners’ Report, all three commissioners agreed that there was lots of mowing and regular summer jobs to perform, and that basic road work was being performed. All other items were approved, and all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:30 in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.