Posted: Jun 04, 2018 11:00 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2018 11:00 AM

Bill Lynch

Osage County Treasurer Sally Hulse described a situation which seemed more fiction than fact at this week's meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners. Hulse brought forward an item regarding a tax refund to resident Tom Nave on property acquired through resale for the amount of $88.19.

The property was purchased in 1999 off of County resale as the property had been on the county books since 1954. However, in 1950 the Oklahoma Department of Transportation had signed a Declaration Deed for Public Highway Space on the same property, when the property was sold in 1954 the Declaration Deed did not accompany the title for the land. When the county resold the property in 1999 to Mr. Nave, the sale was actually in violation of the Declaration Deed through ODOT. The property was adjacent to Nave’s existing property and had not been developed therefore Hulse requested the tax refund for the resold property. Nave had been paying $6 per year on the single lot property and will receive a total of $106.19 as reimbursement for taxes paid, $88.19 from the County Treasurer's Office and $18 from other public services.

The Osage County Commissioners also opened and awarded bids for road & bridge items, grader blades, state spec Rock, non-state spec Rock, and concrete and sand. All bids were accepted for tabulation, with the exception of concrete and sand, Evans Concrete was accepted for D#2, and sand was accepted based on Project location and transportation.

The next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be Monday at 10am at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.