Posted: Jun 04, 2018 2:31 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2018 2:31 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was booked into police custody on Friday after giving a fake name during a routine traffic stop. Isaiah Alberty stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a charge of false impersonation to create liability and intoxication.



According to an affidavit, the vehicle Alberty was traveling in was pulled over for a defective brake light and speeding. The officer made contact with Alberty and asked for his name and identification. Alberty claimed that he had no ID on him and that his name was Xavier Johnson.

The officer noticed a tattoo on his arm that read ‘Alberty’. He claimed that was his grandmother’s maiden name. The officer noted that Alberty had trouble standing, spoke in a slurred manner and had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Alberty admitted that he had consumed alcohol.

Alberty eventually admitted his name and correct date of birth. He was placed under arrest at this time. Alberty has several other pending legal matters.

Bond was set at $4,000.