Posted: Jun 04, 2018 2:58 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2018 2:58 PM

Max Gross

Budgets for the fiscal year of 2018-2019 will be approved at meetings for both the Bartlesville Education Authority and Bartlesville Municipal Authority on Monday night. These two meeting will precede a regularly scheduled meeting of the Bartlesville City Council.

A lengthy city council agenda features multiple action items pertaining to the new budget for fiscal year 2018-2019. A public hearing will be held as well as action of the adoption of the budget.

Another public hearing will be held to obtain citizens views on the Community Development Block Grant program.

Bob Fraser and Lori Roll are expected to be ratified as members of the Bartlesville Development Authority. An economic development agreement between the city and the BDA is up for renewal as well.

The BDA will also look to approve its budget as a part of the agenda.

These meetings will convene at 7:00 p.m. at Bartlesville City Hall located at 401 South Johnstone Avenue.