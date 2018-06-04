Posted: Jun 04, 2018 3:36 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2018 3:54 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma State Auditor Gary Jones concluded on exit audit on former Nowata County Sheriff Sandy Hadley. Hadley retired on February 1 after a nine-month stint as the top law enforcement officer for the county.

The findings of the audit included inadequate control over collections process for the sheriff’s office, inadequate control over commissary inventory. This included allowing inmates to purchase smokeless tobacco.

Other findings included lack of control of the jail's evidence locker among other things.

Hadley credited many of these shortcomings due to lack of budget and constant staff turnover in the sheriff’s office.

Chairman of the Nowata County Board of Commissioners Doug Sonenberg stated in a Monday morning meeting that the board will follow all of the recommendations of the state auditor.

Sonenberg is quoted in the audit saying, “I have met with the new Sheriff and have been advised that new policies and procedures are being enacted in order to avoid any further potential situations.”

Kenny Freeman was appointed as acting sheriff after Hadley’s retirement became official.

We have a link to the full findings of the audit available here.