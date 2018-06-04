Posted: Jun 04, 2018 9:03 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2018 9:03 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council discussed several budget related items as a part of a lengthy agenda at Monday night’s meeting.

Firstly, a bid was awarded to Triangle Construction for $1.1 million to facilitate the Harvard Sewer Line Project. The current pipes are operating over capacity and need to be increased in size. Another bid was awarded to KSL Dirtworks for concrete rehabilitation on Johnstone Avenue stretching from Fourteenth to Seventeenth Street.

Community Development Director Lisa Beeman then gave a presentation highlighting upgrades that could be made to Johnstone Park as a part of the Community Development Block Grant Small Cities set-Aside Program. Beeman explains how the funding will improve the park.

The council took action to request the grant from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

The council then adopted its budget for the fiscal year 2018-2019. The Capital Improvement Program’s budget for the new fiscal year was also presented and adapted.

David Wood from the Bartlesville Development Authority gave a presentation of an annual report going over the successes and failures of the BDA in the past year.

Bob Fraser was ratified as chairman for the BDA and Lori Roll will serve as secretary and treasurer.

The council also expressed its condolences for K9 officer, Apollo, who passed away last week.