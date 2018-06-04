Posted: Jun 04, 2018 9:32 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2018 9:36 PM

Max Gross

After 27 years of service with the City of Bartlesville, city manager Ed Gordon announced on Monday that he will be retiring effective July 31.

Gordon first experienced medical problems in August 2017 and took a leave of absence until February of this year when he returned on a part-time basis.

Gordon began work with the city in 1991 as a supervisor for the wastewater department and served in that role until 2000. He then served as the public works director until 2006 when he took over as city manager.

Councilman Alan Gentges says Gordon took him under his wing when Gentges began work with the city.

Chief Financial Officer Mike Bailey will continue to act as city manager.

Mayor Dale Copeland also had nothing but kind words to say about Gordon.

Gordon’s wife, Janie, also announced her retirement last week after 16 years of work in the Community Development department.

We wish the best of luck to the Gordon’s in retirement.