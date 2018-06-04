Posted: Jun 04, 2018 10:47 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2018 10:47 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Board of Education met on Monday evening for a lengthy meeting, where Superintendent Vince VIncent gave a presentation and opened a forum regarding expenditure of Title I and other federally finded programs.

Vincent explained that DPS benefits from these programs, and outlined where the money goes and how it's used. A bit later in the meeting, Vincent then presented a classified support salary schedule, and explained the changes in pay for support staff at the schooles, based on job and years with DPS. Vincent told the board that this plan would pay support staff better and more competitively for their job, and would be partially funded by bills passed for public education this past session.

Other contracts and renewals were approved in the meeting before the board conveined into a lengthy executive session to approve extra duty assignments and coaching assignments. The booard also approved the hiring of two elementary school teachers, two high school teachers, one high school teacher and head girls basketball coach, and one middle school teacher and coach.

All other items were approved in the meeting.