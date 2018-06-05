Posted: Jun 05, 2018 11:49 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2018 11:49 AM

Jarett Jones

The Bartlesville Police Department announces it will be holding a memorial service in honor of K-9 officer Apollo, after his passing on May 19th. The Service will be held June 10th in the Bartlesville High School’s Custer Stadium, it will begin at 7 p.m., and the Bartlesville public is invited to attend.

“With heavy hearts the City of Bartlesville recognizes K-9 Apollo’s dedication and service to our community,” said Mayor Dale Copeland. “Condolences to Sgt. (and Apollo handler) Troy Newell and his family for their loss as well.”

During the memorial ceremony Shawnee street behind the stadium will be blocked off for the parking of other K-9 unit vehicles that will be in attendance. To honor the 7 years of service by Officer Apollo there will be a 21 gun salute, followed by the playing of Taps. Then those in attendance will join in singing Amazing Grace before a video display of Apollo will be shown, followed by the dismissal of the crowd.