Posted: Jun 05, 2018 12:43 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2018 12:43 PM

Ben Nicholas

The City of Dewey held a public forum before their first City Council meeting of the month. The took a look at and approved the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Budget for the City of Dewey and the Dewey Public Works Authority.

City Manager Kevin Trease says that budgets were the majority of the meetings last night.

The Fiscal Year budget for 2018-2019 was approved in the City Council, Public Works Authority, and Educational Facilities Authority meetings. The Dewey City Council meets bi-weekly on the first and third Monday's of each month.