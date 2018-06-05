Posted: Jun 05, 2018 2:52 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2018 2:52 PM

Ben Nicholas

32 year-old Tracy Allen Crawford, of Tulsa, pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence today.

On February 13, 2017, Crawford and another individual stole $900 from a Burger King located at 3242 E. 11th Street in Tulsa. Crawford pointed a hand gun at one of the employees and demanded she open the safe. The employee could not open the safe, but directed Crawford to an office that contained cash register drawers. Crawford and the other individual took the money from the drawers.

Crawford will be sentenced on September 5. The parties entered into a plea agreement recommending a sentence of 30 years imprisonment.

United States Attorney R. Trent Shores says “I will not cede one neighborhood or street corner to violent criminals. My office will partner with the men and women of the Tulsa Police Department and agents with the ATF to reduce violent crime.”