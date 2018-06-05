Posted: Jun 05, 2018 3:19 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2018 3:19 PM

Max Gross

A Coffeyville man was arrested after being witnessed smashing car windows with an axe. Aundre Nuckols stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. He was arraigned on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, damage to property, and armed robbery.

According to an affidavit, Nuckols became upset after he lost a necklace. Nuckols then found an axe in the parking lot and began smashing car windows. A female and her infant child were in one the cars when Nuckols hit the driver side window with the axe.

The woman got out of the car to confront Nuckols about putting her child in danger. Nuckols then pushed the woman against the car in a violent manor. He then took the woman’s car keys when she was trying to flee the area.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the axe in a nearby trash can. They also witnessed Nuckols attempt to discard a small baggie containing methamphetamine.

The incident occurred on South Sante Fe Avenue in Bartlesville.

Bond was set at $25,000. Nuckols is set to appear in court next on June 22