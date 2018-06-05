Posted: Jun 05, 2018 4:23 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2018 4:23 PM

2017-2018 was a banner fiscal year for the Bartlesville Development Authority. BDA President David Wood presented the primary industry review for the last fiscal year at Monday night’s meeting of the Bartlesville City Council.

The revitalization of the Eastland Shopping Center was a major part of the fiscal year. Chick-Fil-A and Planet Fitness are targeted brands that have been great additions to the shopping center.

Silverlake Village opened in October 2017 and was another beneficial addition to the Bartlesville economy. The 75,000 square foot retail space has attracted businesses like Ross, TJ Maxx and Ulta among others.

Panda Express opened in one of the outparcels of the center and has been more successful than anticipated. There remains open spaces for future development at the center. Wood talks about the plans for the future.

Other business development to look for in the next year include the construction of Popeye’s Chicken, another targeted brand. Construction is expected to begin in the fall at the old location of the Sooner Motel on Washington Boulevard.

Dunham Sports is expected to open this summer at the Washington Park Mall as well.

The council accepted the BDA report and approved that appropriation of $935,000 plus a cash carryover of $264,962 for the fiscal year 2018-2019 budget.