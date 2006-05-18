Posted: Jun 05, 2018 6:34 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2018 6:34 PM

Bill Lynch

The Pawhuska City Council elected to dissolve the Historic District Committee, only a few months after the committee was reinstated, at the June meeting of the Pawhuska City Council Tuesday night. The Pawhuska City Council endured numerous public comments during this city council meeting on Tuesday including those from current Historic District Committee spokesman Bruce Carter.

Carter was adamant that if the Council was to dissolve the Historic District Committee, that they ensure they are aware of what roles they would be inheriting, and the additional work necessary to maintaining the historic district.

Council member Steve Holcomb, stood firm on his decision to support the committee as is however, council members Rodger Milleson, John Brazee, and Mayor Roger Taylor voted to dissolve the committee. The existing historic district committee will remain active for 30 days following its disillusion Tuesday night. Any future action by business owners in the historic district will need to be brought before the city council directly for approval.

The city council meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 at City Hall.




