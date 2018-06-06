Posted: Jun 06, 2018 9:24 AMUpdated: Jun 06, 2018 12:06 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's Price Tower Arts Center has been named one of two U.S. recipients of the 75 thousand dollar Getty Foundation "Keeping it Modern" preservation grant. Architect, Gunny Harboe is on site has begun an extensive inspection of the Price Tower -- literally from top to bottom.

Director of Advancement, Angelina Boungou says the preservation effort will replace, upgrade, or reinforce the materials that have been in place since the structure was built in 1956. She says it's about ensuring the Price Tower will be around for future generations to enjoy and appreciate.

Harboe received boxes of information that have been stored at the tower since a 1999 restoration project funded by Phillips Petroleum. You can watch the announcement press conference.