Posted: Jun 06, 2018 10:12 AMUpdated: Jun 06, 2018 10:12 AM

Ben Nicholas

Demolition has begun at the McDonalds restaurant on Highway 75 and Price Road.

Starting this morning, an excavator began tearing down the building. Plans are to demolish the old building and build a new building in its place.

No time table has been set for when the new fast food store will open at this time.