Posted: Jun 06, 2018 10:36 AMUpdated: Jun 06, 2018 12:55 PM

Ben Nicholas

City of Bartlesville's Joel Rabin has filed a response in opposition to the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency's motion for summary judgment. OHFA’s Motion and Rabin’s Response are part of a pending suit in which Rabin alleged the agency did not comply with necessary procedures in approving a proposed development for the Oak Wood Addition in Bartlesville.





In the latest court document filed before Judge Russell Vaclaw, Rabin and his attorneys write that the OHFA failed to provide complete and timely responses to Rabin's Open Records Act requests, the first of several missteps that are listed. The document concludes with 10 instances and reasons why Rabin says the OHFA's final action approving tax credits and bond support for the Oak Wood project should be set aside or reversed. Rabin says through the document that a remand to the Agency is appropriate so that a zoning determination can be made and so that the project’s proponents can demonstrate compliance with that zoning.





This is a separate, though closely related, lawsuit from that which was granted summary judgment last month. According to Lawyers.com, “A motion for summary judgment, if granted, can bring a quick end to a civil case.”





Rabin says he was “looking to see that anyone coming to Bartlesville plays by the rules.” He further stated “I guess I’m opposed to any project or anyone coming to town that doesn’t follow the law.”

