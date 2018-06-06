Posted: Jun 06, 2018 1:02 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2018 1:02 PM

Sooner Swimming Pool is still closed after a lightning strike at the pool’s pump last week. But Public Works Director Keith Henry says the pool could be repaired well enough to open later this week.

The pool has been closed since a lightning strike damaged the pump's electric motor at the 40-year-old pool last week. It was soon discovered that more parts were needed to fully repair the pump, but those parts have been difficult to locate due to the pool's age.

Henry says the city is hoping to have repairs made soon, but it will take some time to balance the chemicals and have the pool ready to open. Should everything go according to plan, the pool could be back open on Thursday.

The splash pad at Sooner Park, located near the pool is still open.