Posted: Jun 06, 2018 3:24 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2018 3:54 PM

Max Gross

A Nowata County jailer accused of impersonating an officer was arraigned in Nowata County Court earlier this week. Thomas Kerr faces a charge of reckless driving as well.

According to an affidavit, Kerr was observed driving an unmarked Crown Victoria at 121 miles per hour on Highway 60. A state trooper observed the car speeding by without any visible markings and no audible sirens.

Kerr had been instructed to retrieve the undersheriff’s gun belt from town. He was traveling back to the Nowata Sheriff’s Office at this high rate of speed. Kerr stepped out of the vehicle in the parking lot and the trooper immediately asked if he was a deputy or certified officer. Kerr stated that he wasn’t.

The incident occurred on May 14. Several members of the community have spoken out in criticism of the sheriff’s office after the incident.

Kerr posted a $1,000 bond. He will next appear in court on September 10.