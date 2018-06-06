Posted: Jun 06, 2018 3:27 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2018 3:27 PM

A Bartlesville ambulance was called to the scene of an incident that occurred in Nowata last month.

According to reports from the News on 6, the Nowata County Sheriff’s contacted a Bartlesville ambulance that took 25 minutes to respond to the scene when a Nowata ambulance could’ve responded in less than five minutes.

The sheriff’s office claims that the Nowata ambulance was already on a call and couldn’t respond. However, Nowata Fire Chief Stephen Parmenter claims that a second crew was ready to respond.

Parementer says that outside agencies like Oologah and Bartlesville routinely respond to incidents in Nowata when personnel isn’t available. However, that was not the case in this incident and is up to the discretion of the fire department.

Two people were injured in the crash that took place on Highway 60, but are expected to recover.