Posted: Jun 06, 2018 3:42 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2018 3:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

The new sign is up, and Peters Drive in Dewey is open for traffic.

The new street was named at a City Council meeting in September. The road along the city's North 7.5 acres was named after the 100 year-old store, Peters True Value. Councilman Wayne Sell explained why he liked the name back in September.

This picture, thanks to City Manager Kevin Trease, is the new street sign.