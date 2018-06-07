Posted: Jun 07, 2018 9:09 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2018 11:50 AM

Jarett Jones

Relay for Life is back in Bartlesville later on this month, and there is a new location for the event this year.

The annual Relay for Life fundraiser will take place on Friday, June 22, and for the first time, it will be held at the Johnstone Pavilion downtown. The relay will start at 6:00 PM and go until 2:00 AM on Saturday, June 23.

Linda Dalzell talks about Relay for Life.

Participants will walk the sidewalk around the Johnstone Pavilion and campground. The shorter laps will allow walkers to take in names on bags along the walkway and take in the event.

There will be food trucks and food vendors, along with an auction and a Disney costume contest. Dalzell said there is still time to set up a team. If you are interested, you can sign up at this link.

This event is tailored toward residents of Nowata, Osage and Washington counties and is called “Relay for Life N-O-W” or NOW.

All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.