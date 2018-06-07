News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Jun 07, 2018 2:45 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2018 3:00 PM
OEA Interviews Local Candidates
Ben Nicholas
The Oklahoma Education Association could be supporting some local candidates soon.
OAE Board of Director, Lawrence Lane made a trip to Bartlesville to interview candidates for House District 11. Lane says the OEA interviews candidates to find out how their views align with the interests of public education.
Lane says after the interviews, a recommendation is made to a committee to determine what the OAE would like to do moving forward.
Both Martin Garber and Derrel Fincher sat down with Lane on Thursday morning. With Earl Sears being term-limited, Lane says the interviews are to get an idea of their values, as teachers tend to vote more than other individuals in elections.
Lane says the teacher walkout earlier in the year was great for getting people more aware of the perils of education, and getting involved in forums to research candidates. He says that the OEA wants people to become involved and understand whats going on, especially in regards to a state question looking to stop tax raises.
Another team from the OEA will be sent to interview candidates from District 10, and the other races around the area like in Pawhuska. Lane says that a committee will meet on Saturday where a final determination will be made on supporting candidates.
