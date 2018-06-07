Posted: Jun 07, 2018 3:02 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2018 3:24 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man convicted of first-degree rape in 2004 is accused of making violent threats to his mother-in-law. Mark Scullawl appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing a charge domestic assault in the presence of a minor and failure to register as sex offender.

According to an affidavit, an officer denied Scullawl’s request to live at a residence in Bartlesville because it was within 2,000 feet of an elementary school and a park. Scullawl’s mother-in-law had leased the residence for her daughter and grandchildren to live in. Scuallwal had moved in despite the mother-in-law’s wishes.

Scullawl refused to leave after multiple requests despite being in area that was off-limits to sex offenders. On June 4, an argument ensued about Scullawl’s refusal to leave the property. Scullawl cocked back his fist and threatened the woman, stating ‘I’ll knock your head off.’

The woman left the residence and then called the police. Scullawl was then placed under arrest. The woman has since filed for a protective order.

Bond was set at $1,000. Scullawl will appear in court again on Friday where the State of Oklahoma will make a decision about filing formal charges.