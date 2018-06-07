Posted: Jun 07, 2018 3:25 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2018 3:25 PM

A local State Farm Agent is offering resources for one of the most traumatic events that can happen to a child.

More than 50-percent of all dog bite victims are children, and half of all children age 12 and younger have been bitten by a dog.

State Farm agent Jim Moore is sharing Fido, Friend or Foe?, a free dog bite activity book, with local children. Moore recently donated copies of the publication to Manley Animal Hospital, First Friends, and several day care centers.

An estimated 89 million dogs live in U.S. households, and all children can be at risk for dog bite injuries. While most dogs will never bite, Moore says he wants to remind the community that any dog can bite regardless of breed or type. He says educating children about being responsible around dogs will reduce injuries.

State Farm has seen a 57-percent increase in the amount paid for dog-related injury claims over the past decade, with $1.3 million paid out in Oklahoma in 2017.

Moore is offering free copies of Fido, Friend or Foe? to the public. Moore says the purpose of the activity book is to teach children how to act responsibly and safely around dogs, and that it offers common sense guidance on how to treat dogs.

If you are interested in a free copy of Fido, Friend or Foe?, you can stop by State Farm agent Jim Moore’s office at 500 SE Washington Boulevard, suite D in Bartlesville.