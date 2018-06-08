Posted: Jun 08, 2018 12:53 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2018 12:53 PM

Ben Nicholas

Thompson Brothers Welding & Industrial Supply is celebrating 70 years of serving the community with a customer appreciation open house today until 2.

The event is open to the community and will include live demonstrations of welding equipment. In addition, representatives from some of the stores leading vendors – including Miller Electric, Hypertherm, ESAB/Victor/Tweco/Stoody/Arcair, Norton Abrasives and DeWalt – will be on hand to share product information and answer questions.

Thompson Brothers Welding & Industrial Supply was founded in 1948 in Coffeyville, Kansas, by brothers Don and Tommy Thompson. The company expanded to Bartlesville in 1997 with the acquisition of Jones Welding Supply, and more recently acquired Denison Welding Supply to add store locations in Fredonia and Chanute, Kansas.

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will conducted a special ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30.