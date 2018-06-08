Posted: Jun 08, 2018 1:01 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2018 1:01 PM

Ben Nicholas

With head indexes reaching more than 100 this weekend, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has issued several warnings and signs to help prevent heat related illnesses this summer.

More than 600 people die from heat-related illness in the United States each year. In Oklahoma, there were 145 deaths associated with exposure to excessive heat from 2010 to 2017, about 70-percent of those occurring in males.

The OSDH reminds residents that heat-related illness can range from heat rash, heat cramps and heat exhaustion to hyperthermia and heat stroke. Heat stroke occurs when the body is unable to cool itself sufficiently, and it often results in severe organ damage or even death.

It is important to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and act quickly.

Heat Exhaustion

· Heavy sweating

· Weakness

· Cold, pale, clammy skin

· Fast, weak pulse

· Nausea or vomiting

· Fainting

· Muscle cramps

· Headache

· Feeling dizzy

Heat Stroke

· Body temperature of 103 degrees or higher

· Hot, red, dry or moist skin

· Rapid and strong pulse

· Headache

· Nausea

· Feeling confused

· Feeling dizzy

· Unconsciousness

A heat stroke is a medical emergency. If any signs are recognizable, call 911 immediately and move the person to a cooler environment. Reduce the person’s body temperature with cool cloths or even a bath.

The OSDH offers the following safety tips for preventing a heat-related illness: