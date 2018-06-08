Posted: Jun 08, 2018 1:28 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2018 1:28 PM

Ben Nicholas

Joseph Wagener walked away Tuesday from Tulsa Transitional Center in Tulsa.

Wagener is described as white, about 6-feet tall, and weighing about 169 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When he walked away, he was serving time for possession of a stolen vehicle and controlled substance conviction out of Tulsa County.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.