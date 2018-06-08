Posted: Jun 08, 2018 2:58 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2018 3:01 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings announced that the BPD is looking for a suspect in theft incident that took place on Wednesday morning.

The suspect stole two patio chairs from in front of a business on the 300 block of SE Seneca Avenue in Bartlesville. The suspect was seen driving a red Dodge Durango.

You are asked to contact BPD detective Jim Warring with any details about this case at 918-338-4040.