Posted: Jun 08, 2018 3:41 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2018 3:41 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville's Hideaway Pizza is starting their Summer Concert Series on Sunday, June 10. This will be a great opportunity for the community to come together to enjoy music and food, and there will be a kids zone full of activities and giveaways as well..

Hideaway Pizza will be closing down Johnstone Avenue between Frank Phillips Boulevard and 2nd Street to make room for the event.

This Sunday will be the first of three concerts this summer. The Fabulous Mid-Life Crisis band will take the stage at 7, so make sure to bring your lawn chairs.